Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $78.40 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

