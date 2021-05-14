Comerica Bank Purchases 11,211 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,040. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.