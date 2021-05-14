Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

NYSE:EXR opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

