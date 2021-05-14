Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Hillenbrand worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,701,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,173,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,512,000 after acquiring an additional 583,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,125,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,531,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 229,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.08. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

