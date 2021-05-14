Comerica Bank Sells 1,045 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of LCI Industries worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after purchasing an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 56,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 43,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $185,328.00. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $136.48 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average of $135.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

