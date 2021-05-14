Comerica Bank Sells 12,801 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 107.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 165.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 143,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after acquiring an additional 89,596 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 149.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $6,855,305. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.