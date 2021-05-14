Comerica Bank Sells 1,494 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $46,857,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $124.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

