Comerica Bank Sells 2,458 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Grubhub worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grubhub by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,811,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178,675 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,220 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,132,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 464,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $60,401,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 810,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,223,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $56.74 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock worth $1,324,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

