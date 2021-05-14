Comerica Bank Sells 2,875 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

