Comerica Bank Sells 3,236 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:ACC opened at $46.37 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

