Comerica Bank Sells 36,855 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 40.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.87.

YETI stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

