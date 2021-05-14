Comerica Bank Sells 4,634 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of Matson worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $61.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,032 shares of company stock worth $1,279,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

