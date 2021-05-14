Comerica Bank Sells 5,506 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Belden worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $930,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Belden by 13.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter worth $49,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

BDC stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

