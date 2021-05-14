Comerica Bank Sells 5,561 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $161.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

