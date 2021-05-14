Comerica Bank Sells 7,634 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of CATY opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

