Comerica Bank Sells 8,254 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Materials worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $152.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.