Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $79.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.