Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 36,346 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $53,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,466 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,871,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84,217 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

