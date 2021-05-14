Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 3M worth $67,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of 3M by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $203.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.