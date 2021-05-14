Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.63% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $55,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

