Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $43,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $488.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.82.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

