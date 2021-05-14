Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 42,816 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $57,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,749,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.30 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

