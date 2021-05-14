Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 7,691 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $67,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $144.17 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.42 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

