Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 94,626 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.43% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $49,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 523,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,832,000. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.