Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,504 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $67,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 566,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,600,000 after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89.

