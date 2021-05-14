Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $65,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $228.30 and a 1-year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

