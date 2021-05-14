Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Emerson Electric worth $51,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMR opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

