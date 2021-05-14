Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $168.87 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $168,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

V stock opened at $223.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

