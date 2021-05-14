Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $42.58 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $42,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $208.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.20. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

