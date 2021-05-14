Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $49.43 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $49,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $228.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $164.57 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

