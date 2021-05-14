Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $53.97 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $53,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 90,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $42.71.

