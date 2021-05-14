Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $66.44 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

