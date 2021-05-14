Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $71.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $71,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $200.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.14.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

