Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $63,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $105.07 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $114.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average is $104.63.

