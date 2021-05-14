Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 27,367 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Square worth $62,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Square by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.91, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.07 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

