Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,647 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.41% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $49,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $83.98.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.