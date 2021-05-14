Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 769,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $48,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

