Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $59,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

