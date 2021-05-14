Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,585 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,592 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $45,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $474.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $348.01 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

