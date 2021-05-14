Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 52,888 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.53% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $42,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $78.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.