Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,816 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $44,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

