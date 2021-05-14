Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,435 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $54,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 84,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

