Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 76,418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,418 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

