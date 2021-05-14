Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $62,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

BATS EFG opened at $102.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

