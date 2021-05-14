Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 535,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

