Community Bank N.A. Acquires 2,271 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,521 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QCOM opened at $127.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

