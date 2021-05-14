Community Bank N.A. Acquires 2,710 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,955 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.57 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.