Community Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,354 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Walmart by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

