Community Bank N.A. Buys 5,025 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $87.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.