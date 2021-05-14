Community Bank N.A. Has $2.13 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.12 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,187.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.95.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

